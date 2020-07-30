New Braum’s location opening near Piedmont

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A new Braum’s location will open soon in the metro area.

The Braum’s at the corner of Northwest Expressway and Piedmont Road will start serving up ice cream, burgers and other treats when it opens its doors on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The new Braum’s features a Braum’s Fresh Market grocery section and has a “very sleek and modern design with nearly 6,000 square feet inside with seating for about 80 guests, and double drive-through windows,” the news release states.

The restaurant’s location – 12017 NW Expressway – is officially a Yukon address, but it borders on Oklahoma City and Piedmont, according to the news release.

“We are excited to complete this store and start serving our neighbors in this area,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO of the company. “This location was highly requested, and we cannot wait to see how well it does.”

The next new Braum’s location in the metro will open at Britton and Penn in The Village in September.

Braum’s operates 286 stores across Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas.

