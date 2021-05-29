New Braum’s opening in Ada on Memorial Day

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – A new and improved Braum’s location is opening up in Ada, just in time for summer.

Braum’s is opening the new store, 830 N. Country Club, at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 31. The new store replaces the old Braum’s at the same location.

The 5,100 square foot location can seat up to 74 customers.

“It was time to upgrade this store,” said Drew Braum, the company’s President & CEO. “The new design and layout are nicer and larger. It provides more space for customers and employees.”

A grand opening celebration will be held for the new Braum’s from Monday, June 14 through Sunday, June 20, during which customers will receive scratch-to-win cards for a chance to win a FREE HD TV, Beats® headphones, a laptop computer, as well as free Braum’s food and merchandise.

Scratch-to-win cards are only given to guests who come inside the store. Supplies are limited and are first-come-first-serve.

Kids 15 and under who are accompanied by a parent can receive a free junior dip of ice cream from 1-6 p.m. inside the store on Saturday, June 19.

The new location features an old-fashioned ice cream fountain along with a grill area for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It also has a fully stocked grocery store.