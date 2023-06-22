MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you think breakfast is the best meal of the day, you won’t want to miss a new addition to the Midwest City scene.

The Big Biscuit is opening its fifth Oklahoma location in Midwest City in mid-August. An exact opening date has not been announced.

The newest location will be at 7199 S.E. 29th St. and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day.

“We’re dedicated to building a concept that stands the test of time,” said The Big Biscuit President Chad Offerdahl, a second-generation restaurateur. “We search for franchisees like Steve, who are invested in their community and committed to our vision — a key ingredient to our recipe for success. Midwest City is a vibrant suburb of Oklahoma City, and it will be an honor to be part of the community.”

Organizers say they are known for their generous portions and serving breakfast favorites with a twist.

Popular items are biscuits and gravy, pancakes, omelets, scram-bowls, 24-hour brined and hand-breaded chicken dishes, and beef burgers.

“Our goal is not to complicate things — we do what we do best, and everyone finds something they love at The Big Biscuit,” Offerdahl said.