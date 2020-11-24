New brewery, taproom opens in the Wheeler District

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new brewery and taproom is now open for business in the Wheeler District.

The Big Friendly’s first brick-and-mortar location opened at 1737 Spoke St. in the Wheeler District.

Credit: Sam Day

The taproom offers 24 different beer options on tap with each being brewed on site.

“The Big Friendly is all about bringing people together and enjoying beer as a community,” Joe Quinlin, founder, said. “This has been a labor of love, and we are honored to finally welcome Oklahoma City residents to our new taproom.”

The Big Friendly taproom

The building is separated into five distinct sections to create a unique feel throughout the brewery. It also features a large outdoor patio.

“The Big Friendly is much more than a brewery in terms of its importance to this neighborhood,” said Wheeler District President Blair Humphreys. “The brewing team’s commitment to their craft and the priority they place on loving the community around them make the ‘The Big Friendly’ something of a mantra – and a key ingredient that will enrich Wheeler District.”

The Big Friendly is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

