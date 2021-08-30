New Bricktown snow cone stand provides opportunities to Oklahoma City youth in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some younger members of the Oklahoma City community are serving up refreshing snow cones as they work toward a brighter future.

You might see them in a brand new location the next time you go to a Dodgers game or to the Harkins movie theatre.

Tucked away inside a shipping container in Bricktown – you’ll find a world of flavors.

“We really pride ourselves in having the most flavors in the world,” said Whitley O’Connor with the Homeless Alliance.

You’ll also find a world of opportunity.

“It’s a really great opportunity for our youth who are able to save that money, learn those good saving and spending habits and use that as they go down the road to build a firm foundation of financial success,” O’Connor said.

This is the Homeless Alliance’s second Sasquatch Shaved Ice location in Oklahoma City.

The mission is to provide employment and a chance at success for local youth ages 16-24.

“Including those who are low-income, have experience in the foster care or juvenile justice system,” said O’Connor.

With each grind of the ice machine and pour of syrup, they give a burst of flavor – and get a boost of hope.

“We also match dollar-for-dollar what they’ve saved toward their life and career goals,” O’Connor said. “So it’s a really great opportunity for them to get a laptop for their college classes or to get a car to get back and forth from work.”

Sasquatch Shaved Ice’s Bricktown location is across the street from the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

They also a have a location in the Plaza District and a mobile unit.