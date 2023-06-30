GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – New technology is helping Guthrie Police catch drivers in stolen vehicles.

Just this week, their new cameras led to them finding one car the day after it was stolen – and arresting the suspects.

According to police, the suspects were driving near Sooner and Seward in a car that was reported stolen just the day before.

Little did they know a camera was watching – and about to alert police.

“Just follow mom’s advice – don’t touch stuff that’s not yours and don’t do drugs,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs with the Guthrie Police Department.

On Thursday, Guthrie Police were able to arrest two people accused of both of those crimes thanks to the help of the department’s Flock cameras.

These cameras scan license plates and alert officers if the vehicle has been reported stolen or is tied to an Amber Alert or Silver Alert.

“There is some misconception about what it is that it does, though,” Gibbs said. “First of all, they don’t read your tag and find out if someone has a warrant or hasn’t paid a tax or hasn’t updated their tag or anything like that.”

Gibbs says Guthrie got these cameras about 4 months ago and they have several acting as a second set of eyes around town.

In this most recent case, officers were alerted to this stolen vehicle on Sooner Road, jumped into action finding and arresting that driver, Forrest Secondi and his passenger, Johnathan Preston.

“The driver stated that he had taken the vehicle because his bicycle was broken,” said Gibbs.

In the car, officers found meth and marijuana.

“Additionally, the passenger had given a false name, actually the name of a family member, so there’s additional charges for that as well,” Gibbs said.

Officers believe this technology will reduce crime– and in this case, quickly return a stolen vehicle to its rightful owner.

“We are extremely pleased with the performance of the Flock Camera system,” said Gibbs.

While some of these cameras stay in the same location, Guthrie Police do move others around throughout the city.