OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular fast-food restaurant announced that it is opening another location in Oklahoma City.

Chick-fil-A will open at 7101 Memorial Parkway on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

Organizers say the restaurant will be open for drive-thru, dine-in, and carry-out service.

“I am looking forward to growing Chick-fil-A’s presence in the Oklahoma City area and showing ongoing care for our guests,” said James Novak, owner/operator of the restaurant. “Rockwell North provides another opportunity for us to create a positive influence with all who come in contact with our restaurants, and I cannot wait to officially open our doors and meet more of the community we serve.”

Chick-fil-A Rockwell North is going to recognize 100 local heroes who are making an impact in the Oklahoma City area by giving them free Chick-fil-A for a year.

The restaurant will also participate in Chick-fil-A Shared Table, which redirects surplus food to local soup kitchens, shelters, and food banks in need.