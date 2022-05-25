OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Council has appointed the next city auditor.

Officials say 52-year-old Matt Weller succeeds Jim Williamson, who passed away in February after a 33-year career with the city.

“The position of City auditor is highly specialized, so it requires a unique background,” said Mayor David Holt. “Matt was Jim Williamson’s deputy and Jim had confidence in him. He has a long history with the City and ultimately, this was an easy choice. We look forward to working with Matt as he steps into his important new role as City Auditor.”

Weller started his career with the city as an audit manager in 2000. In 2008, he was named assistant city auditor.

“I am honored to be appointed and continue providing quality independent audit, investigative, and advisory services to the City Council and executive management so that policy and operational decisions made on behalf of our residents can be well-informed,” Weller said.

Weller is a Certified Public Accountant and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Oklahoma.

Prior to working for the city, he worked several years in public accounting for both international and local accounting firms.