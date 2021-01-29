New City Clerk hired in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City hired a new City Clerk.

Amy Simpson, who worked as the City Purchasing Agent, was selected to become the new City Clerk, according to a City of Oklahoma City news release.

“I am honored to be selected as City Clerk and look forward to continuing the mission of the City Clerk’s Office,” Simpson said. “I love working for Oklahoma City and am excited to work in my new role.”

Simpson will be sworn into her new position at 4 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the City Council Chamber.

She has worked for the city for 27 years and has experience in several departments, including Personnel, Police, Information Technology and Finance. She has worked as the City’s Purchasing Agent for the last decade, according to the news release.

“Amy is a proven leader within our organization,” said City Manager Craig Freeman. “In addition to being detail oriented and ethical, she’s committed to the City’s success and continued transparency.”

Simpson will succeed Frances Kersey, who will retire in February after working 19 years as City Clerk.

As City Clerk, Simpson will oversee transparency and accurate record keeping within the organization.

The Clerk’s Office’s mission is to manage council and trust agendas, codify codes, maintain official records and coordinate bidding and elections. The office preserves and maintains over 435,000 records dating back to 1890 and responds to approximately 4,000 records requests annually, according to the news release.

Simpson earned an Associate degree in applied science from Oklahoma State University in Oklahoma City and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in liberal studies from Oklahoma University.