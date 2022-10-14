OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new city ordinance is now in place as of Friday to stop people from taking over city roads to do burnouts and doughnuts with their vehicles.

If you’re caught doing what are called “street takeovers,” you can face thousands of dollars in fines and even jail time.

While Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said it’s not necessarily much different from what they would do with other traffic violations, a part of the ordinance now allows for your car to be impounded.

“We’re talking about reckless driving, arrestable traffic offenses that occur. Then, of course, the impound for up to 90 days, first offense. Second offense, you could be facing up to 180 days,” Quirk said. “We do know that we’ve seen an increase in these events occurring here in the city.”

Quirk said it’s not just about the stiffer penalties that include possible jail time and fines that can add up to more than $2,000. It’s also about the people who partake in them.

“There are certain individuals that have been connected to them that are wanted for more violent crimes, not necessarily for those street demonstrations, but crimes have escalated after the demonstrations,” Quirk said.

Quirk also mentioned the safety of those on Oklahoma public roads that may run into these as they’re happening.

“We want the public to know that we’re not going to allow in our city, we’re taking action,” he said.

The ordinance went into effect on midnight Friday. Police have used #messaroundimpound on social media to warn everyone that it was coming.