New clinic to provide affordable dental care in northeast Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A new clinic at an Oklahoma university that will open later year will soon be helping Oklahomans in need of affordable dental care.

Earlier this week, the University of Oklahoma announced a $2 million gift from Delta Dental of Oklahoma and Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation to the OU College of Dentistry.

The gift will fund a dental clinic on the OU-Tulsa campus.

“This exceptional gift from Delta Dental of Oklahoma and its Foundation strengthens our shared commitment to elevating the overall health of our state – an ambition that will be realized through this new dental clinic,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “For more than 50 years, the OU College of Dentistry has provided essential dental services to Oklahomans, and this new clinic will expand this tradition to the northeastern corner of our state. We are deeply grateful to Delta Dental for being equally devoted to increasing access to high-quality dental care to more Oklahomans in what will become a top-tier learning environment for our dental students.”

Officials say the OU College of Dentistry Delta Dental of Oklahoma Comprehensive Care Clinic will allow students to provide dental care to community members in need.

Care will be provided by third- and fourth-year dental students under the supervision of licensed dental faculty members.

Over the last five years, the OU College of Dentistry at the OU Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City has provided dental and emergency care to more than 285,000 patients. Experts say nearly 25% of those patients traveled from the northeastern part of the state for treatment.

“As the state’s only not-for-profit dental benefits provider, Delta Dental of Oklahoma is proud to stand with the University of Oklahoma at the forefront of dental education and treatment,” said John Gladden, president and chief executive officer of Delta Dental of Oklahoma. “The OU College of Dentistry is an invaluable partner in helping Delta Dental of Oklahoma fulfill its not-for-profit mission to improve the oral health of all Oklahomans.”

The clinic is expected to open later this summer.