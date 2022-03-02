TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – New findings have been released in the Tulsa Race Massacre graves investigation that researchers believe could help fill historical gaps concerning the 1921 massacre, as well as provide healing and justice.

This comes just over one hundred years after one of the worst instances of racial violence in the United States. But, on May 31 through June 1, 1921, the entire area was burned down as a white mob attacked the community after a Black man was accused of assaulting a white woman.

White residents burned down homes and businesses, killing hundreds of Black residents and injuring 800 others.

Tulsa Race Massacre. Courtesy: Oklahoma Historical Society

Despite it being one of the worst instances of racial violence in the United States, the massacre was mostly swept under the rug.

In June 2021, 19 unmarked graves were exhumed from the Oaklawn Cemetery that may have been massacre victims.

Tuesday, researchers Phoebe Stubblefield and Kary Stackelbeck provided an update of the forensic findings on the remains.

“As a result of the archeological phase of the 2021 field work, we did expose 34 burials, all three of which were unmarked,” said Stackelbeck. “Among the unmarked ones, we exhumed 19 individuals. Among these individuals, seven are considered to be of archaeological interest.”

Stubblefield explained that these seven particular sets of remains were males who may have died in a manner associated with the massacre.

“Important to our investigation is that one of them, burial 27, had multiple gunshot wounds that contributed to his death,” she said of one of the remains. “He had a minimum of three gunshot wounds.”

In this July 14, 2020, file photo, workers climb out of the excavation site as work continues on a potential unmarked mass grave from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki File)

Utah Cold Case Coalition Intermountain Forensics reports they’re ready to receive samples from all the uncovered remains to further investigate. They’re also seeking DNA from those currently living who could be related to them.

“We need to follow up with these decedents because they’ve got families,” Stubblefield said. “They were thrown out. If you have an interest or so suspicion of relationship to these remains, or trying to contribute to our knowledge of the Tulsa genetic family, please consider engaging with our process of acquiring family reference samples.”

Utah Cold Case Coalition Intermountain Forensics is seeking DNA help from anyone who may have relatives from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. For those who want to get involved who have family ties to the massacre, email info@intermountainforensics.com and enter the subject line “1921 Graves.”

Go to www.cityoftulsa.org/1921Graves for more information on the project.