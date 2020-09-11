New compost to be available in Norman starting Sept. 19

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A new compost release will soon be available to Norman community members, as well as residents who live outside of Norman.

Norman residents can pick up the compost at the City of Norman’s compost facility beginning Saturday, Sept. 19, according to a city news release.

Individuals who do not live in Norman may collect compost in Norman beginning Sept. 21.

The compost facility will have extended hours on Sept. 19, operating from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The facility normally operates from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

The facility is located at 398 Bratcher Miner Road, which is south of Highway 9 between Jenkins and Chautauqua, according to the news release.

Mulch is available now, and there is no charge for those who load the mulch or compost themselves. However, the cost is $10 per scoop if loading assistance is required. A scoop is approximately three cubic yards or about 2,000 pounds, the news release states.

Norman community members who plan to pick up compost before Sept. 21 must show proof of residency in the form of a driver’s license or current city utility bill, according to the news release.

If you have questions about the compost release, call the compost facility at (405) 292-9725 or the City of Norman’s Sanitation Services office at (405) 329-1023.

