New concert series to debut at Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Live music is set to return to Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City next week, featuring local, regional, and national artists and musicians.

On select Friday evenings, those artists and musicians will perform at the park as part of a concert series, “Life from the Lawn,” beginning June 19. Concerts will be held on the Love’s Travel Stops Stage & Great Lawn.

The debut concert in the series, Okie All Stars, features several of the artists who performed on Scissortail Streams, the 10-episode online streaming series which showcased local musicians performing in various venues around the Park during March, April and May.

The line-up for the June 19 “Okie All Stars” live concert includes:

Breakup

Chelsey Cope

Hotel Nights

J and The Bishops

Jabee

Jason Scott

Kyle Reid

Stephen Salewon

Swimfan

Tanner Fields

Twiggs

“We are ready and excited to present ‘Live from the Lawn’ concerts at Scissortail Park. With plenty of beautiful open green space to social distance, our Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn will be the place to be to enjoy and support local and regional talent representing diverse musical genres,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Scissortail Park Foundation. “Come out and enjoy your park and great music this summer.”

Graham Colton who is helping to produce the concert series added, “Scissortail is a symbol of our city’s growth and perseverance. Especially given these uncertain times, I’m super excited to be a part of this special series that will provide a perfect atmosphere to once again enjoy live music.”

Guests are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs to enjoy an evening of quality music in the park.

Scissortail Park will offer guests the chance to purchase a Sound Bites Package that includes food, beverages, and a reserved spot of the lawn. During each concert, a different Oklahoma City restaurant, food truck, or caterer will offer a boxed meal and beverages to pickup before the concerts. A new Sound Bites Package will be announced in advance, along with available food items for pre-purchase before each concert.

All concerts are free, but you can support the Scissortail Park Foundation by making an online donation to the foundation or becoming a concert sponsor. Visit this website for more information.