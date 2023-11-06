EARLSBORO, Okla. (KFOR) – New court documents are now revealing the possible motive in a axe murder investigation.

According to court documents, it was in late October when the victim, Charles Rodgers, was found dead.

Pottawatomie County investigators say Charles Rodgers was house sitting for his mother when Felipe Reyes Wright Jr., who was staying in another house on the property, attacked him with an axe.

Felipe Reyes Wright Jr. Image courtesy Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

The new court paper detail Wright’s uncle said Wright told him prior to the murder that Rodgers had been looking into a window at his home. Wright’s uncle told investigators that wasn’t true.

Police confirm following the attack, Wright drove away in Rodgers’ vehicle.

Wright was later arrested after contacting 9-1-1 and saying he committed a crime.

Authorities say Wright allegedly told deputies he was high on meth at the time and hadn’t slept in a week or so.