New COVID-19 vaccine trial available in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A third company is now starting COVID-19 Phase 3 vaccination trials in Oklahoma.

The Lynn Institute announced it will participate in the Novavax trial and says 300 people will be included.

“This is an opportunity to make history, you know to participate in this process,” said Carlos Blanco, the CEO of the Lynn Institute.

The trial is now underway and a handful of people are already involved.

Blanco says it is similar to the Moderna and Pfizer trials that have already been completed, but the Novavax shot works differently than the two vaccines already approved by the FDA.

“We’ve taken a little portion of the virus itself and replicated using what are called profused proteins, made a vaccine,” said Blanco.

He says the hope is that participants bodies will generate an antibody response to help fight the Coronavirus.

Blanco says around 5,000 people have already been vaccinated through phase 1 and 2 trials and the shot is safe to receive.

“The Moderna and the Pfizer trials haven’t been rushed in the process and certainly the Novavax hasn’t been rushed in the process…When we determine whether we’re gonna do a trial or not, my first question is would I put my family in it? If the answer is no then we won’t do that trial at the Lynn Institute,” said Blanco.

Blanco says 2/3 of participants will receive the actual vaccine and the other 1/3 will receive a placebo.

He encourages anyone interested to enroll in the trial.

“We have to remember, we’re gonna need a lot more vaccines than just the Pfizer or the Moderna to vaccinate all of us, so these trials are really important for the second wave of trials that are gonna happen,” said Blanco.

If you would like more information on enrolling, visit the Lynn Institute’s website.