New data: Oklahoma remains near top for COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb across Oklahoma and health experts prepare for a rise in hospitalizations, Oklahoma is no longer receiving reports from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The Center for Public Integrity says that the reports, which were automatically sent each week to every state, are now available only by request.

However, state leaders say they do not plan to request the reports moving forward.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, the state has not received a report since December 6.

Even though the state opted out of receiving those reports, we’re getting a look at how the Sooner State is comparing to states across the country based on news reports.

According to a report by CNN, California reported the most new cases per 100,000 population, followed by Tennessee, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

The report also states that Oklahoma led the country with the highest test positivity rate, over 20.1%.

Oklahoma is also listed as the state with the fourth highest COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100 beds.