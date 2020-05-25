New dates announced for Norman’s Jazz in June Festival

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The 37th annual Jazz in June Festival in Norman will instead kick off with a live-stream event, and the actual live festival will be held in September.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will be held on June 18 through a live-stream event.

The live festival, now “Jazz in JuneTember,” due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions, will move to September 17-19 with concerts nightly.

The live stream event on June 18 will feature local favorites Caleb McGee & The Underdogs and Jay Wilkinson. The event can be seen from 7-9:30 p.m. on the Jazz in June YouTube Channel.

“For almost 40 years, we have enjoyed our jazz in the month of June,” said Jim Wilson, board president. “We are all pretty nostalgic about the June tradition, so we will kick-off our 37th year by hosting the live stream on the originally planned festival opening date of June 18.”

Thursday September 17 at 7:30, the festival kicks off with a night of blues artists. Dirty Red & the Soul Shakers will open for headliner Ghost Town Blues Band.

Friday at 7:30, the music turns to jazz with the Oklahoma City Jazz Orchestra opening for jazz headliners Lao Tizer.

Saturday at 6:30, three bands will be filling out the final evening. The Max Ridgway Trio will warm the crowd up with blues-infused original jazz. The main stage then lights up with jazz opener The Marquis Hill Blacktet and headliner Shaun Martin will round out a fun-filled evening.

Live music runs until 10:30 p.m. each evening.

“The pandemic has not at all dampened the enthusiasm for our festival,” said Eric Walschap, program chair. “I can’t be more excited about the talented artists playing this year and they all enthusiastically jumped on board with the September dates.”

Instructional clinics are also scheduled for children and adults alike and all are offered free of charge. More about venue locations, band profiles and other information is located on the jazzinjune.org website and the Jazz in June Facebook page.