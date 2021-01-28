New degree offerings & policy changes for faculty appointments, evaluations approved at OU

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma’s Board of Regents approved new degree offerings, as well as changes to the policy for faculty appointments and evaluations.

A new online Master of Arts in Art and Technology was approved, as well as an expansion of the existing Master of Clinical Mental Health Counseling program to also offer the degree at the OU-Tulsa campus, according to an OU news release.

The Board of Regents also approved new certificates in applied statistics and in data analytics. The certificates will be offered at both undergraduate and graduate levels and can be pursued in person or online, the news release states.

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education will consider the proposed degree offerings for final approval.

“These new and expanded degree offerings build upon on existing areas of academic strength at OU, and they are specifically intended to serve the evolving needs of the workforce and the broader economy,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “By expanding our strategic areas of expertise to provide our students with relevant, practical knowledge, the people of our state and communities far beyond will ultimately reap the benefits.”

Policy changes concerning Norman campus faculty appointments and establishing a promotion path for non-regular faculty were also approved.

The policy changes provide the best framework for “defining, developing and retaining” an outstanding and diverse faculty in keeping with the university’s goal to become a world-class public research university, according to Harroz.

“Universities require a variety of faculty types to meet their institutional teaching, research and service missions,” Harroz said. “Like our aspirational peers, OU has a variety of instructional and research faculty positions that fill different needs and perform different functions within our institution. It is essential that we provide all of our faculty – tenure track, research and instructional – with a working environment that encourages individual and professional goals.”

The Regents approved raising the current cap on ranked renewable term faculty from 10 percent to 20 percent of all regular faculty and a mechanism to provide a path to promotion for renewable term lecturers and instructors based on length of service and performance criteria, according to the news release.

“Establishing a process that allows OU to compete for and maintain top-tier teaching and research talent is a key factor in our pursuit of becoming one of the nation’s leading public research universities,” Harroz said.