STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The barbershop fight that led to a murder in Stillwater on Thursday has left an Oklahoma family heartbroken.

Landon Aufleger was allegedly shot while driving away from Headliner’s Barbershop on the corner of 12th Avenue and South Main Street after an altercation. Stillwater Police said the car crashed near a Jeep about a block away. Inside the car, police found Aufleger, 25, dead.

“It was pretty chaotic just seeing the car and knowing that I won’t be talking to my son anymore,” said Charles Bibbs, Aufleger’s father. “I really didn’t believe it.”

Stillwater Police told KFOR they’re still working to piece together what led up to the initial fight. The department spent the day Friday talking to witnesses and talking to nearby businesses to see if their security cameras caught anything.

Landon Aufleger and his boys.

Officers arrested Darren Joseph Bacchus, 25, on Thursday for the killing. However, it’s not clear what the relationship between he and Aufleger is.

“I don’t think he had a personal or any relationship with the guy at all,” said Bibbs.

Bacchus is currently in the Stillwater Jail. According to officers, he will be transported to the Payne County Jail sometime within the next 24 hours.

Darrin Bacchus

Meanwhile, Aufleger’s family is coming to grips with their tragic reality.

“I was hoping that it was just a nightmare, that I’m going to wake up and it’s going to be ‘Oh my gosh, last night’s dream was crazy,'” said Bibbs.

The family is hosting a candlelight vigil at the scene of the crash on 12th Avenue at 6 p.m. on Friday.