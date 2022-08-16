OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a hostage situation that ended with an officer-involved shooting.

Around 1:13 a.m. on Aug. 13, Oklahoma City police were called to a domestic incident at a home in the 700 block of N.E. 34th Terrace.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that 48-year-old Terrance Harris was armed with a gun and inside the home with a juvenile.

Authorities say they found out that a woman had gone into the home and was being held against her will.

As police were on the scene, Harris discharged the gun inside the house.

Fortunately, the woman and the child were able to escape.

A short time later, police say Harris stepped out of the house and raised the gun in the direction of officers. At that point, officers opened fire and shot Harris.

Harris was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After being released, he was arrested on two complaints of pointing a firearm, one count of kidnapping, and one count of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

All five officers involved have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.