NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department has released new details regarding a barricaded suspect investigation from Thursday, October 12.

According to NPD, officers responded to a home near the 2900 block of Slider Court around 10:07 a.m. on Thursday regarding a disturbance. The suspect in the incident was involved in an assault utilizing a firearm before barricading himself inside the residence.

Upon arrival, officers found two female victims who said their male roommate had threatened and assaulted them with a firearm over the 24 hours prior. They both received non-life-threatening injuries during the assaults before they were able to escape and contact police.

Officials say the two victims claimed that the male subject, identified as 56-year-old Darren Coker, stayed inside the residence and was believed to have multiple firearms. Officers tried to make contact and speak with the Coker, but they were unsuccessful.

The NPD SWAT Team was then activated due to the severity of the situation. After three hours of trying to speak with him, officers eventually entered through front door and took the Coker into custody without further incident, authorities say.

NPD says Coker was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaints of Threatening an Act of Violence (two counts) and Felonious Pointing of a Firearm. Other charges are still pending as the investigation continues.