New details: Missing Tulsa children last seen walking alone, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The search for two missing children continues Tuesday morning after police say the children were last seen walking alone.

Officials are looking for 3-year-old Miracle Crook and 2-year-old Tony Crook who were last seen near the Shoreline Apartments in Tulsa, near East 21st St. and I-44, around 9 a.m. on May 22.

KJRH reports the children were with their mother, Donisha Willis, when they went missing.

On the night of May 21, Willis’ parents and sister stopped by the apartment.

The children were seen on surveillance video at Ryan’s Mingo, a convenience store near the complex, around 8:30 a.m. the next morning. They were with Willis at the time, police say.

About 30 minutes later that morning, a witness saw the children at the apartment with Willis.

She was found passed out on the couch by police at the apartment.

She allegedly became “verbally abusive,” KJRH reports, saying she didn’t care when asked where the children were.

Lt. John Adams says Willis is not giving any information on the whereabouts of the children and refused to cooperate.

Tulsa police say they have searched the area using K-9s, the dive team, helicopters, and more.

“We’ve spoken to the father and the mother and did not get any additional information,” Tulsa police said. “We know that many people have asked about the Amber Alert, and it has been addressed in many posts. Since we don’t have a suspect we cannot use an Amber Alert and we don’t control the system.”

On Monday, Tulsa police stopped vehicles entering and leaving the complex, and talked to every resident.

New surveillance video now shows the children were last seen in front of the complex outside and walking alone around 10:15 a.m. on May 22.

Willis was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of assault and battery on a police officer after former conviction of a felony (AFCF) and child neglect AFCF.

If you have any information, call Tulsa police at 918-596-9222.