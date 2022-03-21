COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials have released new details about a firefighter who was killed while battling a wildfire in Comanche County.

Around 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, the Edgewater Park Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fire near NE Kings Rd., just west of Lake Ellsworth in Comanche County.

As fire crews attempted to put out the blaze, authorities say 55-year-old April Partridge, a firefighter with Edgewater Park, got separated from her vehicle.

As a result, she died.

Her official cause of death is under investigation by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Monday afternoon, the fire at NE Kings Rd. is 90% contained after a joint effort of more than 14 agencies.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.