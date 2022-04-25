OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -Officials are releasing new information about a deadly stabbing in southeast Oklahoma City.

Just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to a disturbance in the 4500 block of S.E. 77th St.

Investigators say two people were involved in a physical fight when a stabbing occurred.

Authorities say 32-year-old Davion Moore and 46-year-old Shandale Cole were rushed to a local hospital with stab wounds.

Cole was pronounced dead at the hospital from his injuries.

Currently, officials say this is still an open investigation.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.