New details released after couple’s bodies found inside Bethany home

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Bethany are releasing more information after the bodies of two people were found inside a local home last week.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 20, officers with the Bethany Police Department were called to a home in the 7100 block of N.w. 43rd St. for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they were met by a neighbor who said that she had witnessed an argument between a man and a woman at the home a few days ago.

“They were outside having a verbal confrontation. She said that he pulled a gun out on her,” Savana Shuffield told KFOR.

Shuffield said she became concerned because she hadn’t seen the pair in a few days.

Officers attempted to make contact with the couple, but no one answered the door.

An hour later, officers were called back to the home by a family member who asked them to do a welfare check. With the permission of the family member, officers were able to make forcible entry into the home.

Once inside, they found the bodies of the man and the woman.

Investigators say 30-year-old Audra Strable likely died from a gunshot wound, while 39-year-old Joshua Aber appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities say they believe Aber killed Strable sometime between Feb. 18 and the early morning hours of Feb. 20. Officials say they are not looking for any additional suspects in the case.

If you or a loved one is a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, reach out to the Oklahoma Safe-Line at 1-800-522-7233.