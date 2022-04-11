NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Norman are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near the OU campus.

Around 11:30 a.m. on April 9, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a reported shooting near Lindsey St. and Elm Ave.

Investigators say a 36-year-old man approached a vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, said that the man approached the vehicle and some type of disturbance occurred.

During the disturbance, police say the driver pulled out a gun and shot the man.

Witnesses attempted to render aid to the 36-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities say a juvenile was also inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

So far, no other information has been released.