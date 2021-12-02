New details released after drug, prostitution bust in Edmond

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Court documents are shining new details on a drug and prostitution bust at a home in Edmond.

Neighbors near the home on the 2300 block of NW 158th St., about two miles north of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike off of N. Pennsylvania Ave., are shocked.

“It’s just very disturbing to know that something like that can go on just a few doors down from you and you have no idea,” said Nancy Prykryl.

Qiang Zeng, Fanglian Li, and Rina Nagasaki were arrested at the home on August 11.

Court documents say Li and Nagasaki were allegedly in separate rooms, wearing lingerie, and told police they were there for prostitution.

The women told officers they had already conducted sexual transactions for the day and had made money.

Zeng allegedly claimed to be a cook, with the officer believing he was providing security, food, and room and board.

Additionally, the officer found unused condoms and bottles of lube, seven vacuum sealed bags containing marijuana, and more than $8,000 of cash throughout the home.

“It just shocks me because this is a pretty quiet neighborhood, to hear something like this is going on three doors down from your house just kind of blows you away,” said neighbor Jim Christiansen.

Zeng is charged with unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, acquiring proceeds from drug activity, and aiding and abetting prostitution.

Li and Nagasaki are charged with unlawful proceeds in excess of $2,500.