New details released after flight diverted to Oklahoma City because of unruly passenger

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is releasing new details in an emergency landing after an unruly passenger assaulted crew members.

According to the police report, 34-year-old Stephon Duncan was arrested after being escorted off the plane.

Police say they received a call of a threat level four, which is the second highest threat level call.

According to new details from police, Duncan was acting strangely and paranoid. They say he was stashing things like tennis balls with writing on them, food and trash around the plane.

Police also say he gave a crew member on board a note that said a terrorist was on board and to contact captains.

Duncan was also trying to take over the flight’s PA system, telling passengers that they were going to experience turbulence, that the flight was being taken over and to get ready to put on their oxygen masks.

Crew members tried to control Duncan, but he was unruly, and began assaulting members of the crew.

According to police, Duncan pushed a female crew member against the wall and strangled her.

OKC police met the plane at the airport and were able to escort Duncan off the flight.

They say he was complaining of chest pain, so he was taken to the hospital before being arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

The FBI is now investigating the case. KFOR reached out to the FBI for information, but our calls have not yet been returned.