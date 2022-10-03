OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about an officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 10 a.m. on Oct. 2, Oklahoma City police were called to the 4000 block of N.W. 18th St. about an armed man making threatening statements.

When police arrived at the home, officials say they “quickly became engaged in an armed confrontation” with 61-year-old Ralph Tuggle.

As a result, Tuggle was shot.

He was rushed to OU Medical Center, where he remains.

Officials say three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.