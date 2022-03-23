TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KFOR) – New details are being released following a devastating crash that claimed the lives of six teenagers in Tishomingo.

At 12:19 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Highway 377 and Oklahoma 22.

“It’s probably hard for me to put into words,” said OHP Capt. Shelby Humphrey. “I mean, when you think about six young peoples’ lives, that’s tragedy anywhere.”

According to the accident report, six teenage girls were inside a 2015 Chevrolet Spark when it collided with a semi-truck heading southbound on Hwy 377.

Although the cause of the crash remains under investigation, officials are releasing a few more details about the incident.

Investigators say the 16-year-old driver, a 17-year-old passenger, and two 15-year-old passengers were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Two other passengers, another 17-year-old and 15-year-old, were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The semi-truck driver was not injured in the crash.

Authorities say the 16-year-old driver and one 17-year-old passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Tishomingo Public Schools will be in session on Wednesday, but staff will focus on students’ emotional well-being.