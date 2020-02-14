New details released for Oklahoma man found dead along Arizona hiking trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more details after an Oklahoma man was found dead on an Arizona hiking trail in late December.

Steven Brashear was last seen around Dec. 8 when he left Bartlesville with another man and headed for Tucson.

However, Brashear’s family never heard from him again.

On Dec. 31, investigators discovered human remains on the Pima Canyon Trail. Officials say mountain lions in the area fed on the human remains, which made it difficult to identify the body.

Ultimately, the medical examiner in Pima County was able to identify the remains as Brashear.

An autopsy proved that the mountain lions didn’t kill Brashear, but the medical examiner has not released an exact cause of death yet.

However, an autopsy report states that Brashear had opioids and oxycodone in his system at the time of his death.

Daylon Thorton, 21, was arrested for allegedly stealing Brashear’s vehicle. He is also considered a person of interest in Brashear’s death but charges have not been filed.