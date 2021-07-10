New details released on late night Oklahoma City Taco Bell shooting, security guard shoots man during physical altercation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Friday night shooting at a Taco Bell in Oklahoma City occurred during a physical altercation between an armed security guard and another man, according to police.

The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. Friday at the Taco Bell at Sheridan and Classen.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR that the guard confronted the man in the Taco Bell parking lot. They argued and the argument became heated.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation, and at some point, the guard pulled out his gun and fired several shots, wounding the man.

The man was taken to a hospital. The police official did not have information on the man’s condition.

The shooting is under investigation. There is currently no word on whether charges will be filed.