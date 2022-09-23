OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about an officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11:35 p.m. on Sept. 21, Oklahoma City police received a 911 call about a domestic stabbing in the 3300 block of S.E. 89th St.

Investigators say the victim was taken to a hospital by a family member with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities learned the suspect in the stabbing was 43-year-old Christopher Brittian, who left the area before officers arrived.

About 20 minutes after the initial call, an Oklahoma City sergeant was sitting in his car when he saw a vehicle driving erratically in a parking lot.

As the sergeant pulled over the vehicle, he realized the driver was the suspect in the stabbing.

Officials say Brittian stopped, got out of his car, and began moving toward the sergeant with a knife above his head.

When he refused to drop the knife, he was shot.

Brittian was taken to a nearby hospital, and will be booked on assault complaints once he is released.

The sergeant has been placed on routine administrative leave as the case is investigated.