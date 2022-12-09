OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about an officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, an off-duty uniformed officer was flagged down by a citizen near N.W. 4th and Pennsylvania Ave.

The man told the officer that a man, who was identified as Reginald Davis, had pointed a gun at him.

Authorities say the officer immediately called for other officers to come to his location. He also reported hearing Davis fire off a shot.

Police arrived and confronted Davis in a parking lot in the 1800 block of N.W. 3rd St. and saw that he was armed with a pistol.

Officials say he was told to drop the gun, but that’s when he began yelling obscenities at the officers.

Investigators say he told officers that he was not going back to prison, and they were going to have to kill him.

After negotiating failed to work, officers used a beanbag shotgun to try and subdue Davis.

After being hit, Davis raised his pistol and pointed it at the officers, which caused several officers to fire their weapons.

Davis was wounded and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Reginald Davis

Davis was arrested on six counts of pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

All four officers who fired their weapons have been placed on routine administrative leave.