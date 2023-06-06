OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more details related to a deadly murder-suicide in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before midnight on June 4, Oklahoma City police were called to a home near N.W. 36th and Villa on a trouble unknown call.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 59-year-old Carla Dawn Evans.

Initial reports indicate that she appeared to have been beaten to death.

Investigators learned that 61-year-old Ernest Harlow sent a text to a relative, saying he had killed Evans and was going to take his own life.

A short time later, emergency crews responded to a motorcycle crash along I-44, just east of Western Ave.

Officials say the motorcycle rider, who was identified as Harlow, crashed into a cable barrier and died from his injuries.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.