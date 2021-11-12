New details released in the death of a Guthrie teen shot multiple times

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) — Charges have been filed against 15-year-old Dasan Clark for first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

It all started with an issue between 14-year-old Antwoine Watson and Clark. When the two met up to fight, it all went south.

“Antwoine didn’t deserve to die,” said Dorothy Shea, Watson’s mom.

It’s been just a few days since KFOR spoke to Dorothy Shea, who gave a glimpse into her teenage son, Antwoine Watson’s, life.

“That’s Antwoine when he was little bitty with his papa in the pool,” Shea said looking at a scrapbook full of pictures of Watson. “That’s him and his daddy.”

More details are being revealed in the young teenager’s death Thursday. Court documents said Watson had issues with another teenager, that being Clark. For six months the affidavit said their were a “…deterioration in interactions” between them.

“Take care of your kids and be in their lives,” she said.

Clark and Watson decided to meet up and fight. The affidavit said the issues were all over a gun that Clark had in his possession. Clark allegedly posted pictures with the gun on social media with a threatening message. After they met up Sunday evening, Shea received the call no mother ever wants to get.

“I was worried, I was scared,” Shea said. “I knew something wasn’t right.”

Watson was shot multiple times while sitting in a car. His family member tried taking him to a hospital and ended up flagging down an ambulance on the way.

“Unfortunately, the juvenile had died on the scene even with all the medical care they were able to give,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs with the Guthrie Police Department.

The documents continue by stating witnesses reported seeing a black male running from the scene and an investigator also saw him walking in the area. A gun was later found near the scene as well. Now, Shea is only left with memories of her son, gone far too soon.

“He would light up the room. He was goofy, he was funny,” Shea said. “Pay attention to what they’re doing, give them love, love all your kids, because sometimes you can’t love them at the end of the day.”