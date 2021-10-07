New details revealed after human remains found during arson investigation

WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Court documents are releasing additional details after human remains were found burned in Oklahoma County.

On Oct. 4, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office received information about a possible homicide near Harrah.

A witness told investigators that she heard 17-year-old Robert Stockton, Jr. “bragging that he had shot and killed his stepfather,” the probable cause affidavit states.

Authorities were also able to speak with another witness who said he was staying with Stockton and his family at the time of the murder.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the witness said he was playing a video game when he saw Robert get up and walk toward the bathroom, where Robert’s stepfather was taking a shower.

“A few moments later he heard four to five gun shots. [Witness] explains he went to the bathroom and saw Tony dead in the bathtub. He further explained he saw a gunshot wound to Tony’s head and gunshot wounds to the chest area,” the affidavit states.

The witness told investigators that Robert’s mother, Maryann Beal, was present at the time of the shooting and told him “if he said anything to anyone, she would kill him.”

The affidavit states that the victim’s body was taken from the house and set on fire in the driveway. After the victim’s body was burned, the witness said the suspects put gravel over the area.

“The body was pretty badly burned to my understanding. The Medical Examiner’s Office we have here is pretty top notch, and if there’s a way to find the cause of death they will find a cause of death” Aaron Brilbeck, with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, told KFOR on Wednesday.

Officials say the murder likely occurred between July 22 and August 8, 2021.

On Aug. 8, the Harrah Fire Department was called to the family’s home, which was burned down.

While at the scene, investigators say they were able to find bone fragments, which anthropologists stated were consistent with human remains.

When deputies spoke with Beal, they noted that she was talking about her husband in the past tense. She said that “he was her husband until he stole money from Papa Murphy’s and disappeared,” the affidavit states.

Beal was arrested on Wednesday night on one count of accessory to murder.

Maryann Beal – Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Stockton, Jr. was arrested on Thursday morning on one count of first-degree murder.

Robert Stockton, Jr.