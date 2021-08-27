NEW DOCS: Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board investigator recommended commutation for Julius Jones

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – New documents recently made public show Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board investigator recommending Julius Jones’s sentence be commuted back in May 2021.

Today, attorneys for Jones filed an objection against the Attorney General’s request for an execution date.

In the objection, Jones’ legal team says scheduling an execution date is inappropriate because lethal injection litigation, the commutation hearing that’s set for next month, and because the Pardon and Parole Board investigators recommended commutation.

“It is enormously validating to see the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board’s own investigator recommend Mr. Jones’ sentence be commuted and that the death penalty be taken off the table,” said Cece Jones-Davis with the Justice for Julius Campaign. “Every day, it becomes more and more difficult for the state to justify keeping this man behind bars, let alone executing him.”

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to set execution dates for six other prisoners as well as Jones.