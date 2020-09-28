New dog park, restaurant to open in Chisholm Creek

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you love to go out to eat with your family, a new business will soon allow you to include your four-legged family members.

Red Solo Pup will debut in the Chisholm Creek development center in spring of 2021.

Officials say it will feature a spacious off-leash dog park and restaurant/bar, which will allow for adequate social distancing.

“Two years ago, our five-year-old dog, Solo, unexpectedly passed away,” Julianne Thomas said. “His death was an unfortunate reminder that life is short, and we should be spending as much time as possible with loved ones — dogs included. Dogs are family, and our goal with the concept is to bring Oklahoma City families together in a way that’s never been possible before.”

The menu will include items like burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, and salads. Both dine-in and grab-and-go options will be offered and guests can also order food and beverages from a walk-up window.

Only humans are allowed inside the restaurants, but leashed dogs are welcome on the patio.

As for the 1.1-acre dog park, it will include separate areas for large and small dogs and will feature surfaces like turf, granite, and mulch.

“One of our biggest pet peeves about other dog parks in the metro area is they’re mostly dirt, and our dogs come home covered in red mud,” Thomas said. “At Red Solo Pup, owners can rest assured knowing their dogs won’t leave dirtier than they arrived.”

If your dog needs a quick bath, on-site bathing stations will be available for self-use.

Bark Rangers, as park staff will be called, will also help maintain the cleanliness of the park and be on-hand if a family decides to visit another Chisholm Creek entity while leaving their pets to play.

Day passes, as well as monthly and yearly memberships, will be available for park use. People without dogs are welcome to access the restaurant without becoming members.

