New dragonfly subspecies named after Oklahoma biologist

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A biologist in Oklahoma has been honored after officials discovered a new dragonfly subspecies.

In 2011, Victor Fazio III discovered an isolated population of the dragonfly along Salt Creek in western Osage County.

The subspecies was later investigated by conservation biologists with the Oklahoma Biological Survey.

Recently, officials announced that the dragonfly subspecies would be called the ‘Howery’s clubtail,’ named after Wildlife Department biologist Mark Howery.

“We’re pleased to name this new subspecies in honor of Mark Howery, for his decades of dedication and important contributions to conservation of nongame wildlife in the state of Oklahoma,” said Brenda Smith, who investigated the subspecies.

Howery has been a part of the department’s conservation efforts for the past 28 years, focusing on Oklahoma’s declining and endangered species.

“This is a tremendous honor for a biologist and I was shocked to be recognized this way,” Howery said. “The Wildlife Department values the full breadth of the wildlife in our state and I am honored to be connected to a species that is unique to our region and that embodies the kind of proactive, collaborative conservation that we strive to achieve through the State Wildlife Grants program.”