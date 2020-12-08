New drive-in theater, food truck park planned in Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (OKCTalk)- Oklahoma City residents will soon have another option to enjoy movies and delicious food, according to OKCTalk.

OKCTalk.com reports that a new drive-in theater and food truck park is being developed by Paycom.

The theater and food truck park will be located on property directly east of the Paycom corporate campus, along Memorial Road between Rockwell and Council Ave. in Oklahoma City.

The drive-in theater is expected to be able to hold up to 500 vehicles.

To learn more, visit OKCTalk.com

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter