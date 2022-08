NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in one Oklahoma community will now be able to enjoy a new drive-thru restaurant for breakfast.

Dunkin’ officially opened the doors to its newest drive-thru only restaurant in Norman on Monday.

Dunkin’ GO will employ approximately 20 crew members and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It is located at 2531 W. Main St. in Norman.