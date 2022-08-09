OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Visitors to a popular Oklahoma City mall will soon have more options to eat while they shop.

On Tuesday, Penn Square Mall announced that several restaurants would be joining the mall’s food court.

This month, shoppers will be able to grab a slice of New York-style pizza with the opening of Sbarro. Shoppers can also order pizzas or strombolis and other dishes for pickup or delivery through the company’s website.

If you are craving something a little more unique, just wait for the opening of Edie’s Grill: Sub Saharan Cuisine.

Edie’s Grill is a restaurant that originated at The Collective OKC and is now opening its second location at Penn Square Mall.

Shoppers will be able to enjoy flavorful cuisine spiced specifically to Western Africa. Edie’s Grill will open in September.

Also opening in September is Spunkies Soul Food.

Spunkies Soul Food found its start in a food truck. As they branch out to their first brick-and-mortar location, Spunkie’s Soul Food will offer a mix of southern style foods and mouthwatering desserts.