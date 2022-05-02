OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you can’t get enough of the ‘Notorious P.I.G’ or the ‘Fungus Among Us,’ you’re in luck.

According to OKCTalk.com, a new Empire Slice House will soon be opening its doors in Oklahoma City.

The restaurant will be coming to the Mayfair shopping area, near N.W. 50th and May.

OKCTalk.com reports that it will be the counter-service model, which is similar to the Empire Slice House restaurants in Nichols Hills and the upcoming one in Edmond.

The Mayfair location will also feature a large covered patio.

In addition to Empire Slice House, visitors will also be able to visit Summer Moon Coffee.

The coffee shop will host a grand opening event on Saturday, June 4 in the Mayfair Village area.

The event begins at 7 a.m., and the first 50 guests will receive a Summer Moon swag bag and free oak roasted coffee and Moon Milk samples.