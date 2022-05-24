OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new Esports arcade is opening in Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District.

“As every parent knows, Esports are exploding,” said Mike Knopp, executive director of RIVERSPORT. “High schools and universities have teams, and kids are getting scholarships to go into Esports programming and graphic design. Pro sports from the NBA to the NFL have made Esports central to their sports and according to the International Olympic committee, the door is open for Esports to debut at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.”

RIVERSPORT and Equinox Sports are partnering to create the Smashcade Esports Arcade.

“Esports is another outlet of teamwork and competition that is on the precipice of exploding across the nation,” Ford said. “We felt RIVERSPORT’s dedication to competition and the daily exposure were a home run for us when we were looking for a partner.”

Smashcade is located on the second floor of the McClendon Whitewater Center, located at 800 Riversport Dr., and will be open during the same hours as RIVERSPORT beginning on Memorial Day.

The arcade features over 25 games like Minecraft, Fortnite, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Valorant, Call of Duty Vanguard, Halo Infinite, and Apex Legends.

“We believe there’s a healthy way for kids to engage in Esports when we balance the focus that goes into indoor gaming with robust outdoor activities,” Knopp said. “Kids can spend the day rafting, surfing, biking and kayaking, then come indoors for Esports at Smashcade.”

Smashcade hour passes are $8-9 depending on the day of the week and can be purchased onsite; half day and day passes are also available.

The Esports camps feature Fortnite and include game specific training, gameplay, competition, exploration of careers in Esports, and a focus on creating healthy lifestyles.

The half-day camps are set for June 13-17, June 20-24, and July 11-15 for ages 10 to 16. Participants can combine the Esports camp with a half-day RIVERSPORT Adventure Camp.

Registration for both camps is available online at riversportokc.org/get-involved/camps.