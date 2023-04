OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans can soon find a new farmers market to visit on the northeast side of Oklahoma City!

The Eastside Fresh Market is set to hold its grand opening Tuesday, April 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Image courtesy KFOR

The market is located on Northeast 63rd just south of the OSU Extension Center and The Oklahoma City-County Health facility.

The market is set to feature fresh produce meat, dairy and homemade goods.