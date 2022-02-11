OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new set of federal rules went into effect on Monday that now require anyone who wants a commercial driver’s license to get additional training from a licensed instructor before getting out on the road.

Industry experts say the Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) rule is meant to standardize the trucking industry for safety, and was enacted to keep rules consistent across the U.S.

The required training for a new driver hoping to get a commercial driver’s license will now include a theory portion and practical, behind-the-wheel instruction.

“That individual is actually going to have to demonstrate certain maneuvers in that commercial motor vehicle, such as backing, merging on the highways,” said Dan Horvath, Vice President for Safety Policy for the American Trucking Associations.

“It’s something that we’ve been working on federally for a long time with our legislators and congressmen and [congress]women and senators,” added Jerome Redmond, who serves as Chairman of the Commercial Vehicle Training Association as well as President & CEO of American Truck Training, Inc. “Truck drivers are professionals, [and] we need to treat this industry like it’s a profession.”

Those who already had their commercial learner’s permit or were fully licensed before February 7th won’t be affected.