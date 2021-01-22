New flower shop providing jobs to Oklahoma City’s homeless

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new flower shop is now open for business in downtown Oklahoma City.

Curbside Flowers, which is an extension of the Homeless Alliance and the Curbside Chronicle, is located at 5th and Classen.

For years, the Homeless Alliance and the Curbside Chronicle have been in operation. You might recognize the green vests or the magazines sold at street corners that have become an Oklahoma City favorite.

“This flower shop is just going to be a continuation of that. A really beautiful, wonderful space where people can come together and buy flowers but also see that real people are affected by this problem and also that they’re working hard to get out of this situation and stay out of this situation,” said Ranya Forgotson, the Director of the Curbside Chronicle.

The new shop operates just like a regular flower shop, but it employs formerly homeless Oklahomans who are now fully trained as florists.

“They’ll be using the wages that they’ve earned to sustain their housing, sustain their utilities and their other financial goals all while building great job experience,” said Forgotson.

Valentine’s Day is already a huge event for the Curbside Chronicle, but with the brick-and-mortar shop, it’s only growing.

“We, last year, created over 1,300 hours of employment for our vendors through that campaign, we’re hoping to do that if not more this year,” said Forgotson.

Pre-orders are open now for Valentine’s Day.

Make your order by February 5 to guarantee flowers.

Curbside Flowers is also open daily and can provide services for weddings, funerals, birthdays or any other floral needs.