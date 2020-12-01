New food truck coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new Mediterranean food truck will be hitting the streets in Oklahoma City later this week.

Beginning on Dec. 5, Abu Omar Halal will open its first food truck in Oklahoma.

Abu Omar Halal, which started as Houston’s first Halal-based food truck in 2011, has now grown to 20 food truck and brick and mortar locations across the United States.

They offer several Mediterranean dishes like kabobs, sandwiches, and falafel options.

Falafel Balls

However, they are most well known for their authentic shawarma. The wrap is made with halal chicken or beef, long-cut pickles, and a flavorful garlic sauce served on a tortilla bread.

Shawarma

“The tortilla bread we use was the closest thing I could find to saj,” said Mohammad Omar.

Abu Omar Halal will open at 3700 N. Portland Ave. in Oklahoma City from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

Organizers say they are hosting a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 5. that will allow patrons to try anything on the menu for 50% off.

LATEST STORIES: